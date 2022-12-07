Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,756 shares of company stock worth $278,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

