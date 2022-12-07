Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sagaliam Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

