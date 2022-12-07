Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

