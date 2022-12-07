Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 12,240 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LFACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

