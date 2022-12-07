Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 20,410 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NDACU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.