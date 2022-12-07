Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of EDTXU stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

