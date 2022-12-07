Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance

LFTRU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

