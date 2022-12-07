Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 18,490 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILV. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,421 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,392.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,462,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 315,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of $966.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

SILV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

