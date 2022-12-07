Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $110,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAH. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

