Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $197,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 132,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

KBWD opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

