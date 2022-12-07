Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $63,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,138 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 438,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.95 million, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

