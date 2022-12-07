Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 433,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %

OR opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -24.64%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.