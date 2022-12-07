Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 848.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

