Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.49 million, a PE ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

