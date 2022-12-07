Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,427 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 92.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,114,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,626 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

HMY stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

