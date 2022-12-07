Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GRU stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

