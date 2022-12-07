Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $730.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

