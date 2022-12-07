Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.