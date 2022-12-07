Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GROY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.