Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,776 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.3 %

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

