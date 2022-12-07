Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,334 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03).

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

