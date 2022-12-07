Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,495 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $355,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,470,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

TSIBU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.