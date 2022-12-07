Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 31,558 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

