Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,905 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVZ stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.