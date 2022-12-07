Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 987 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $600,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.