Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

EVOJU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.