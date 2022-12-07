Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $187,000 Position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of YXI stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

