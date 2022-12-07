Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

