Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,854 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,353 shares of company stock valued at $970,832. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.