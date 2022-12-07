Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

TEVA opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

