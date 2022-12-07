Fmr LLC Acquires 126,866 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,866 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BTI opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.