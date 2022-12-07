Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

