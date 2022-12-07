Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $48,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 398.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.