Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,494 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $51,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

