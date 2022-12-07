Fmr LLC Has $56.44 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 272,244 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $56,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

