Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,270 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

