Fmr LLC Purchases 1,771,743 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771,743 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $49,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 95.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 342,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

CHX opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

