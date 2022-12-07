Fmr LLC Purchases 8,782 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $49,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:COO opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
