Fmr LLC Sells 21,272 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $48,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.82.

H opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

