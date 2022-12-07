Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.80 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.40). 51,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 172,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.41).

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,462.50.

Fonix Mobile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 69.13%.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

