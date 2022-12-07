Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $55,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

FOXF opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

