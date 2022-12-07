Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,189. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.