Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

ACLS opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,273,511. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

