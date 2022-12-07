Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

