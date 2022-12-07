Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 143.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 90.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 861,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

