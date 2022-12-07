Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

