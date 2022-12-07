Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

