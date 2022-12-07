Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 204,957 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.