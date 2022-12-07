Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.70. 4,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$106.67 million and a PE ratio of 46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

