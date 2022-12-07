Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 4,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.